Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Earns Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $165.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $180.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $188.25.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $156.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $23.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In related news, Chairman John W. Eaves sold 72,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $13,497,198.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,298,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 148 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $25,504.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,570.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John W. Eaves sold 72,946 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $13,497,198.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,298,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,442,080. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Resources by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,037,000 after acquiring an additional 219,094 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

