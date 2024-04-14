Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance

Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 12.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

