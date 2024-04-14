Short Interest in Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited (OTCMKTS:YZOFF) Rises By 90.3%

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited (OTCMKTS:YZOFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 910,000 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the March 15th total of 478,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Price Performance
OTCMKTS:YZOFF opened at C$0.94 on Friday. Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of C$0.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.10.
Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.