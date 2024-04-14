Short Interest in Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Increases By 90.9%

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Demant A/S Stock Performance
WILYY opened at $23.58 on Friday. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.37.
