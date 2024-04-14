MDA (TSE:MDA) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

MDA (TSE:MDA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MDA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MDA from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.88.

TSE MDA opened at C$14.53 on Wednesday. MDA has a 12 month low of C$6.21 and a 12 month high of C$15.39. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.31.

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.18. MDA had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of C$205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDA will post 0.6595552 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Carter Risley sold 100,000 shares of MDA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.01, for a total transaction of C$1,500,660.00. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

