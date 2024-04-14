Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Issued By B. Riley

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) – B. Riley boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor producer will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silicon Motion Technology’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $95.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.60 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,877 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after buying an additional 47,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $72,754,000 after purchasing an additional 707,765 shares during the period. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,061,055 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $68,958,000 after purchasing an additional 58,496 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 955,514 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $58,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 944,559 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,409,000 after purchasing an additional 365,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.95%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.