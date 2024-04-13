TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Short Interest Down 17.6% in March

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,060,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 24,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

TAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.37.

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $11.70 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $15.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $373.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.96 million. On average, analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 153,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 284,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 859,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

