NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

About NortonLifeLock

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.