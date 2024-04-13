Brokerages Set i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target at $27.00

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IIIV shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IIIV

i3 Verticals Price Performance

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $22.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $766.84 million, a PE ratio of -328.29 and a beta of 1.57. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.63.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.92 million. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 63.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

(Get Free Report

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.