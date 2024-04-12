Aspiriant LLC Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $144.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.29. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.13.

Get Our Latest Report on CLX

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.