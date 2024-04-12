AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 78,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 35,509 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

