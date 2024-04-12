Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Shares Down 8.8%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53.

Banco de Sabadell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Banco de Sabadell’s previous dividend of $0.04. Banco de Sabadell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

