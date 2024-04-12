Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.05. Approximately 2,613 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.
Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58.
About Leon’s Furniture
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.
