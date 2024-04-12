National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” Rating for Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX)

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on EQX
Equinox Gold Trading Up 3.0 %
Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$405.46 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.1761859 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Equinox Gold
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.