National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” Rating for Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX)

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of EQX opened at C$8.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.36 and a 52-week high of C$8.79. The firm has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.48.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$405.46 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.1761859 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

