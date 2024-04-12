IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Receives Sector Perform Spec Overwgt Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.31.

TSE:IMG opened at C$5.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$2.71 and a 12 month high of C$5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$405.19 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 9.55%. Research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.0746963 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

