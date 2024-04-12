Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.
Diversified Healthcare Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 39.4% annually over the last three years. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -5.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance
DHC opened at $2.61 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile
DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.
