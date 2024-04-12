Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 39.4% annually over the last three years. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -5.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

DHC opened at $2.61 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,802,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,168,000 after acquiring an additional 106,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,267,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,103,000 after acquiring an additional 533,111 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 325.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,358,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,824 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

