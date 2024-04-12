Agnico Eagle Mines’ (AEM) Outperform Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$82.86.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.7 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$84.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$69.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The firm has a market cap of C$42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$59.36 and a twelve month high of C$85.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of C$2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.5183946 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.11%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.