ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Sells $51,312.00 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $340.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.94. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.75.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

