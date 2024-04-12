The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,810,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,769,643,000 after buying an additional 1,426,362 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,017,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415,591 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,281,000 after purchasing an additional 40,803,711 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,275,959,000 after buying an additional 6,665,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,335,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,154,141,000 after buying an additional 105,772 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average is $60.18.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

