G&S Capital LLC Makes New $2 Million Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,937 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,203. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.86. 420,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,049. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.85 and a 12-month high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Robert W. Baird raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

