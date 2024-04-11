Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,281 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $281.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.56. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Wedbush lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,017 shares of company stock valued at $54,379,087 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.