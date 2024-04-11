M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 1,979.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MHO shares. Wedbush lowered shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $316,263.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M/I Homes Price Performance

MHO stock opened at $116.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.51. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.38 and a 12-month high of $140.73.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $972.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 11.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

