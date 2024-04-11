Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,770 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,509.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,639 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after acquiring an additional 55,934 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,758 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.58.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.6 %

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $242.43. The stock had a trading volume of 53,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,236. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.18. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

