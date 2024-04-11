Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,189 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have commented on CSX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CSX in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.
CSX stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $35.18. 890,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,485,541. The stock has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
