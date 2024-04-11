Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.08.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $144.00. 125,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,024. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,710 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

