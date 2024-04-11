EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Holdings Reduced by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 360,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,923 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EME. KeyCorp began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $349.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.62. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.00 and a 52-week high of $369.53. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.10.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.41%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

