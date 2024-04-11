GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Cuts Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,608,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $743,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,903,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,895,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,446,000 after purchasing an additional 49,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 69,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.55. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRWD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $150,053.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 208,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,857.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $2,699,979.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,691,475.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $150,053.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 208,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,857.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.