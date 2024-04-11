GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Cuts Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,608,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $743,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,903,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,895,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,446,000 after purchasing an additional 49,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 69,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.55. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $150,053.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 208,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,857.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $2,699,979.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,691,475.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $150,053.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 208,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,857.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Corporate IT Spending Rebounds Could Push Salesforce Stock Higher
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- PriceSmart Could Be the Smartest Buy of the Year
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Blackstone’s $10 Billion Bet on Property Prices Going Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.