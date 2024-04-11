Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 1,177 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 111,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,971,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 17,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.8 %

V stock opened at $274.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $503.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.18 and a 200 day moving average of $261.07. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

