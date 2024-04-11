ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

NYSE ARR opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $902.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.48. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARMOUR Residential REIT

Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.