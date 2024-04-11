Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 114,430 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,430 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 690,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after acquiring an additional 197,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Schneider National by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 158,474 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,547,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Schneider National by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 57,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.34%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.79.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

