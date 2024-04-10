Mendel Capital Management LLC Acquires 728 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,004,000 after buying an additional 2,948,510 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,855,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after buying an additional 358,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after buying an additional 265,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,466,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

FTCS traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $83.36. The stock had a trading volume of 270,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,191. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.38. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $70.91 and a 12-month high of $85.89.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.