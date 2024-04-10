Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 219 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $884,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 124,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.04. 238,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,541. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $291.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.39.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

