First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Acquired by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,218 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF makes up about 1.3% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $33.41. 1,018,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,875. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

