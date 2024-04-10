Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,613,000 after buying an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 18,449.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 58,299 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Repligen by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $3,298,630.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,249 shares in the company, valued at $36,575,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RGEN

Repligen Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Repligen stock traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.42. 275,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,032. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 252.67, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.02. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.