Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Downgraded by Eight Capital to “Neutral”

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Eight Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$5.90 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$7.00. Eight Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, CIBC raised Karora Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt mine; the Higginsville Gold operations; and Spargos Reward Gold project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.
