Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 197,233 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of A10 Networks worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 60,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $804,241.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,579,451.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,878.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 60,606 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $804,241.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,579,451.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,828 shares of company stock worth $2,032,990 in the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial increased their price target on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

A10 Networks Price Performance

ATEN stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). A10 Networks had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.95 million. On average, analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

