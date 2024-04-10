Brokers Offer Predictions for Altius Minerals Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a report released on Thursday, April 4th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$16.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.85 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 1.66%.

ALS has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.64.

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$20.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$961.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$16.11 and a 1-year high of C$22.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

