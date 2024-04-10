Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Liberty Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $405,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,372,248.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $268,491.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,702.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $405,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,372,248.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,459 shares of company stock worth $2,077,491 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.