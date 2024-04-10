Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

