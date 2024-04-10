StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance
OVBC opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $112.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.11. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ohio Valley Banc
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.