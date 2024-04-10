Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Boosted by HC Wainwright

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Amprius Technologies in a report released on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Amprius Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.74% and a negative net margin of 406.23%. The company had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMPX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Shares of AMPX opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $185.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.85. Amprius Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amprius Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 911,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 52,746 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $320,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

