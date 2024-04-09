Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading Up 4%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.13. 254,897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,213,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 price objective on shares of Weibo in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.90 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

Weibo Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $463.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. Weibo had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 16.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 232,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

