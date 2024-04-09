Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Trading Down 2.8%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70. 56,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 945,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LQDA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Liquidia Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 132.16% and a negative net margin of 448.89%. Analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Liquidia

In related news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $136,890.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 488,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,536.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Liquidia news, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $73,627.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $136,890.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 488,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,536.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,605 shares of company stock valued at $862,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liquidia by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Liquidia by 20.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Liquidia by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

