Barclays Raises Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target to $56.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $52.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

FNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

FNF opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average is $47.04. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

