Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1046 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance
LGI stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $16.68.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
