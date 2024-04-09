Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1046 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

LGI stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

Institutional Trading of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 36.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 67.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.