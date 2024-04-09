Barclays Boosts PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target to $112.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PFSI

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $90.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $94.78.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $361.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.35 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, insider Derek Stark sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $470,007.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $1,266,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,113,545.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $470,007.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,802 shares of company stock worth $8,025,358. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $3,370,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $1,237,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $3,657,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 47.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,654,000 after acquiring an additional 158,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.