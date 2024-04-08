Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

