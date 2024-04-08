Susquehanna Lowers SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $3.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SunPower in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on SunPower from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James downgraded SunPower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

SunPower Stock Performance

SPWR stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. SunPower has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $466.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.73.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.24). SunPower had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $356.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SunPower by 144.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,926,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after buying an additional 4,091,748 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 425.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after buying an additional 3,810,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 24.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,353,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,667,000 after buying an additional 3,770,195 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 3,701.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,910,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after buying an additional 2,834,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in SunPower by 18.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,082,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,867,000 after buying an additional 1,279,226 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

