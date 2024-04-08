JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $52.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.50 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZION. Stephens raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.06.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $42.08 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 37.70%.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock worth $744,893 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

