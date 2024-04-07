National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFG. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 0.4 %

National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.71. 447,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,378. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

